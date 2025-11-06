Sweet turns sour: Farmers’ stir cripples sugar mills across North Karnataka as government delays decision

BELAGAVI: Karnataka, the second largest sugar-producing state in India, is witnessing a bitter standoff between sugarcane farmers and sugar factories. Thousands of farmers across several districts of North Karnataka, mainly Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura have intensified their protests demanding a price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for their crop.

Sugar mills, however, have refused to pay more than Rs 3,200 per tonne, citing rising production costs and market constraints. The standoff has crippled operations at nearly 26 sugar mills in North Karnataka, with farmers blocking highways and factory gates, halting cane supply and crushing activities.

The indefinite strike launched by sugarcane farmers at Gurlapur, near Mudalgi, Belagavi district, has entered the seventh day on Wednesday as the State Government and sugar factories failed to find an immediate solution to the raging cane crisis. Thousands of cane growers are joining the agitation at Gurlapur from where they have vowed not to end their strike until the government announced Rs 3,500 for a tonne of cane. The State Government, under growing pressure from both sides, has yet to announce a clear resolution.

Farmer unions have accused the government of siding with mill owners and delaying intervention. Opposition leaders, headed by state BJP president BY Vijayendra have joined the protests, turning the issue into a major political flashpoint.

The crisis has also disrupted rural livelihoods, affecting transporters and mill workers dependent on the sugar industry. With heavy rains and higher input costs already burdening cultivators, farmers warn of intensifying the agitation if their demand is not met soon.

Several experts feel if unresolved, the stalemate could have serious implications for Karnataka’s agrarian economy and the upcoming crushing season.