Farmer killed in tiger attack near Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary in Mysuru

MYSURU: Yet another tragic incident of human-wildlife conflict was reported when a farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Hale Heggudilu village of Sarguru taluk in Mysuru District on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Danda Nayaka (52).

According to the police, the tiger had eaten the farmer's thigh and severely damaged the head.

The incident has taken place inside the forest, which comes under the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary.



With this latest incident, three farmers have lost their lives in tiger attack in a month. Another farmer is fighting for his life in a private hospital.