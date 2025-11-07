Karnataka HC refuses to lift stay on govt order restricting RSS events in public places

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka government suffered a setback with the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court rejecting the government’s plea to vacate the stay given by the single bench on restriction of private events in public places.

A division bench comprising Justices SG Pandit and Justice Geeta KB asked the government to go back to the single bench to get the stay vacated.

The government had recently issued an order restricting private events in public places in a move to curb the RSS’s activities in the state.

The government’s decision was challenged in the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court by Punaschetana Seva Sangh, VK Foundation, Rajiv Malhar Kulkarni and Uma Chavan.

Justice M Nagaprasanna on October 28 issued a stay, saying that the government’s order was against Article 19(1) AB of the Constitution. The government then filed a petition on Tuesday, challenging the single bench’s order before the division bench. The bench had reserved its verdict on Tuesday.