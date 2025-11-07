Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda blames Centre for sugarcane farmers’ woes

MADIKERI: “The Central Government is involved in political drama and has washed its hands of the struggles of farmers,” alleged State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for the Ponnampet Taluk Office, he said it is the responsibility of the central government to address the issues of protesting sugarcane farmers.

He noted that the central government determines the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) for sugarcane and decides import and export policies. “If all these decisions, which directly affect sugarcane prices, are made by the central government, isn’t it their responsibility to resolve the issue?” he questioned.

He accused the BJP-led government of remaining silent despite multiple farmer struggles and described their inaction as political drama. He also confirmed that the Chief Minister is in talks with sugar factory owners to resolve the matter.

Byre Gowda further alleged that the C and D land issue arose due to the failure of the previous BJP government. “The High Court order regarding C and D land was passed in 2021. The BJP government then had to take a stand and resolve the issue. However, they accepted the court order, leaving us unable to oppose it. Nevertheless, we will approach the Supreme Court, and until then, we are helpless,” he said.

Lays foundation stone for new taluk office

Meanwhile, he laid the foundation stone for a new taluk office in Ponnampet and remarked, “The previous government had not completed taluk offices in 49 newly established taluks. Our government has launched these projects, ensuring that every taluk will have a well-equipped administrative office.” He confirmed that following efforts by Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna, Rs 8.60 crore has been sanctioned for constructing the Ponnampet taluk office.