Need land in Mandya for industrial project: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has urged the Karnataka government to expedite land allocation for setting up a major industrial project in Mandya district.

In letters addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Industries Minister MB Patil, Kumaraswamy pressed for immediate state cooperation to turn Mandya into an industrial hub.

“The Centre is ready to extend full support, but the state’s cooperation is crucial,” he told reporters after a district ‘Disha’ committee meeting on Thursday.

Kumaraswamy, who represents Mandya in Parliament, said he had written to the Deputy Commissioner over a year ago, seeking land for the proposed project.

“Officials are still searching for a suitable site,” he said, expressing concern over the delay.

“If MLAs in the district identify the land, the government should sanction acquisition and hand it over so we can together bring in industries and generate employment.”