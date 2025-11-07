No one has discussed cabinet expansion with me: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar dismissed any political revolution in the party in November. The only revolution will be Congress returning to power in 2028, he said. The DCM told reporters that they have been given responsibilities for the Bihar election and are busy with it.
The Congress leader, who was in New Delhi, said there was no plan to meet any leader, and no one discussed cabinet expansion with him either.
“No one has discussed cabinet expansion with me. I will only discuss party organisation. If there is any discussion on cabinet expansion, it is in the media. Have I spoken about leadership change, or has the CM spoken about it? We will go by what the party says. If they say the CM will be there for five years, he will be there. If they say he will be there for 10 or 15 years, he will be there for as many years,” Shivakumar said, adding that he is a disciplined soldier of the party and will never cross the party’s line.
Action against party leaders
Shivakumar said stringent action will be taken against those party leaders who have not actively taken part in the signature campaign against vote theft.
“We have already collected lakhs of signatures against vote theft. We will bring it to New Delhi on November 9. I will have a word with block presidents and take stringent action against those who haven’t actively managed the signature campaign. The AICC general secretary has clearly given instructions to remove all those who have not managed their responsibilities in the signature campaign, from party positions,” Shivakumar said.
The DCM said they have collected 70-80 lakh signatures in the state. Some block leaders and MLAs have not taken this seriously, and strict action will be taken against them. He said they are making people aware of vote theft, and people will decide at an appropriate time.
“We all know what happened in our Kanakapura constituency, our South constituency. I will not talk about it now. We have accepted the defeat,” he added. Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh, lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency.
The DCM stated that they have never said they will control RSS, and the order on taking permission for using government land was applicable for all organisations. “It is not a setback; we will discuss it with our legal team. We respect the court’s decision,” he said, responding to a question about whether the High Court stay was a setback to the government.