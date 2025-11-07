No one has discussed cabinet expansion with me: DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar dismissed any political revolution in the party in November. The only revolution will be Congress returning to power in 2028, he said. The DCM told reporters that they have been given responsibilities for the Bihar election and are busy with it.

The Congress leader, who was in New Delhi, said there was no plan to meet any leader, and no one discussed cabinet expansion with him either.

“No one has discussed cabinet expansion with me. I will only discuss party organisation. If there is any discussion on cabinet expansion, it is in the media. Have I spoken about leadership change, or has the CM spoken about it? We will go by what the party says. If they say the CM will be there for five years, he will be there. If they say he will be there for 10 or 15 years, he will be there for as many years,” Shivakumar said, adding that he is a disciplined soldier of the party and will never cross the party’s line.

Action against party leaders

Shivakumar said stringent action will be taken against those party leaders who have not actively taken part in the signature campaign against vote theft.

“We have already collected lakhs of signatures against vote theft. We will bring it to New Delhi on November 9. I will have a word with block presidents and take stringent action against those who haven’t actively managed the signature campaign. The AICC general secretary has clearly given instructions to remove all those who have not managed their responsibilities in the signature campaign, from party positions,” Shivakumar said.