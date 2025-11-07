Panel suggests higher user charges, tax reforms to boost Karnataka’s revenue mobilisation

BENGALURU: The state government’s Resource Mobilization Committee (RMC) has recommended increasing user charges for government services and reforming tax structures to broaden the tax base, as well as reducing over-reliance on a few major sources.

It also recommended creating an economic policy wing within the Finance Department to monitor non-tax revenues and asset monetisation.

The report submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday recommended rationalising and increasing user charges in utilities, transitioning to volumetric billing with robust regulatory support and automatic indexation of user charges to inflation, unlocking revenue potential through scientific asset valuation, expanding leasing under public-private partnerships, and monetising urban land assets.

The committee, headed by retired IAS officer KP Krishnan, also suggested introducing auction-based digital licensing for excise, focusing on transparency and efficiency.

“Unlock revenue potential through scientific asset valuation, expanding leasing under public-private partnerships, and monetising urban land assets,” the report stated.

The RMC also recommended strengthening institutional capacity by building staff capabilities and periodic property surveys.

According to a statement issued by the government, the report underscores safeguarding growth-enhancing expenditures on infrastructure, education and health while improving expenditure efficiency. It calls for systematic reforms in revenue mobilisation to sustain Karnataka’s fiscal robustness and inclusive growth trajectory.