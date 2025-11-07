RSS Route March: HC gives Kalaburagi officials time till Nov 13 to fix dates

KALABURAGI: In a setback to the Kalaburagi district administration, the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the district administration to fix dates for different organisations, including the RSS, which have applied to conduct route marches at Chittapur, and to submit the details to the Court on November 13.

Justice M. G. Shukure Kamal of the High Court stated that if the district administration fails to fix the dates, the Court itself will do so.

When the Court began hearing the petition filed by the RSS seeking directions to the district administration to grant permission for conducting the Patha Sanchalana (route march) at Chittapur, Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty informed the Court that the district administration had received 11 applications from various organisations for conducting route marches at Chittapur. Most of these organisations had stated that they would hold their route marches on the same day and at the same time as the RSS.

The Advocate General further said that the district administration would allocate different dates to each organisation and sought one week’s time to submit the report.

Advocate Sham Arun, appearing on behalf of the RSS, requested the Court to permit the RSS to conduct its Patha Sanchalana on either November 13 or November 16.