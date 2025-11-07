Talks fail as sugarcane farmers’ protest in Belagavi intensifies; government given deadline to meet demand

BELAGAVI: The Siddaramaiah government’s desperate bid to douse the raging sugarcane crisis on Thursday has come crashing down, with talks between senior ministers and striking farmers in Gurlapur, Mudalgi taluk, near Belagavi, ending in a deadlock.

The agitating farmers, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of cane, have vowed to intensify their stir, warning of national highway blockades, if the government fails to meet their demand by Friday evening.

Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil visited the protest site in Gurlapur late Thursday night and pleaded with the farmers to call off their proposed road blockade (on Friday). The ministers conveyed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assurance that the issue would be resolved “once and for all” by Friday evening.

“I request you not to block roads tomorrow. The CM has sought just one day’s time to bring a permanent solution,” Patil urged the protesters.

But the appeal fell on deaf ears. The farmers, led by Chonappa Pujari, remained resolute, declaring that the movement would escalate dramatically if the CM failed to announce the Rs-3,500 rate by Friday evening. However, the farmers eventually agreed to hold the road blockades for a day.

“If our demand is ignored again, lakhs of farmers from across Karnataka will march to Belagavi. We are ready to end the protest the moment the government declares Rs 3,500 per tonne, but not before that,” said Pujari.

As the Gurlapur agitation entered its eighth day, Mudalgi town observed a total bandh on Thursday. The shutdown, supported by traders, business owners, and residents, paralysed normal life across Mudalgi, Gurlapur, Jamboti, and Gokak.