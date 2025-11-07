Upa Lokayukta questions Rs 1.5 crore Cauvery retaining wall; cites river course change

BENGALURU: The Upa Lokayukta has questioned why Rs 1.50 crore was spent in 2008-09 as government grant-in aid to construct a 255-metre-long retaining wall along the Cauvery and, in the process, changed the river’s course.
In a report submitted to Justice B Veerappa, the authorities of Srirangapatna taluk, irrigation and forest departments said the retaining wall was built to protect the buildings of Chandravana Ashrama near Bangaradoddi canal. The report also has a map to show the change in the course of the Cauvery near the Ashrama.
The Upa Lokayukta had ordered removal of encroachment of the buffer zone and eco-sensitive zone of the river. The report, however, said the encroachments in the Kharab land have not been removed.
The retaining wall was constructed by the Minor Irrigation department in 2008-09 to protect the buildings within the Ashrama, even though ‘no objection certificate’ was not issued either by Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited or by the Major Irrigation Department, said the report.
The Upa Lokayukta has directed the authorities to produce all relevant documents in respect of the said constructions.
‘Removed all encroachment of kharab land within Cauvery’
Tahsildar Chetana Yadav said that she will produce the lease agreement executed by the then state government for leasing land to the Ashrama, the amount of Rs 1.50 crore spent for the construction of the retaining wall and Yatri Nivas, by whom it was constructed and whether it was given to lease or free of cost, on the next date of hearing.
Not identified buffer zone
Sathish, Chief Officer, TMC, Srirangapatna, said that between the Cauvery and the Bangaradoddi canal, there are several resorts, home stays and commercial establishments of which no khata of any buildings are recorded in the municipality.
Also, these areas have not been converted for non-agriculture purposes nor approved by the Mandya Urban Development Authority and no building licenses or trade licenses for construction or for conducting any commercial activities are issued by the competent authority.
The authorities claimed that they have removed all encroachment of kharab land within the river by removing temporary structures. The Upa Lokayukta observed that the action taken was to be verified since there is a direction from the high court to remove the same.
Meanwhile, Raghavendra, Deputy Director of Tourism, who is the Member Secretary of the District Tourism Development Committee, said that he will verify whether the persons who have constructed the Atmaveda Home Stay and Indraneeladatta Pragnaya Home Stay building and others, have followed the procedures in terms of the state government circular dated July 11, 2017.
Chargesheet filed
An FIR was registered on July 30, 2025, in Srirangapatna town police station under the provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act against the Manager of River Ranch Farm house, for allowing some persons to consume liquor at a public place, near Bangaradoddi canal, and a charge sheet has been submitted.
The Upa Lokayukta has issued a warrant to S Srinivas, Assistant Commissioner, Pandavapura, to appear during the next hearing on November 27 for non-cooperation and showing disrespect to the orders.