Upa Lokayukta questions Rs 1.5 crore Cauvery retaining wall; cites river course change

BENGALURU: The Upa Lokayukta has questioned why Rs 1.50 crore was spent in 2008-09 as government grant-in aid to construct a 255-metre-long retaining wall along the Cauvery and, in the process, changed the river’s course.

In a report submitted to Justice B Veerappa, the authorities of Srirangapatna taluk, irrigation and forest departments said the retaining wall was built to protect the buildings of Chandravana Ashrama near Bangaradoddi canal. The report also has a map to show the change in the course of the Cauvery near the Ashrama.

The Upa Lokayukta had ordered removal of encroachment of the buffer zone and eco-sensitive zone of the river. The report, however, said the encroachments in the Kharab land have not been removed.

The retaining wall was constructed by the Minor Irrigation department in 2008-09 to protect the buildings within the Ashrama, even though ‘no objection certificate’ was not issued either by Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited or by the Major Irrigation Department, said the report.

The Upa Lokayukta has directed the authorities to produce all relevant documents in respect of the said constructions.

‘Removed all encroachment of kharab land within Cauvery’

Tahsildar Chetana Yadav said that she will produce the lease agreement executed by the then state government for leasing land to the Ashrama, the amount of Rs 1.50 crore spent for the construction of the retaining wall and Yatri Nivas, by whom it was constructed and whether it was given to lease or free of cost, on the next date of hearing.

Not identified buffer zone

Sathish, Chief Officer, TMC, Srirangapatna, said that between the Cauvery and the Bangaradoddi canal, there are several resorts, home stays and commercial establishments of which no khata of any buildings are recorded in the municipality.