CM Siddaramaiah moots all-party delegation to Centre over sugarcane pricing issues

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the government is ready to take an all-party delegation to the Centre to address the concerns of sugar mill owners and farmers in the state.

The delegation will raise issues such as increasing MSP for sugar, ethanol allocation to oil companies and increase in sugar export quota.

On Friday, the CM held a series of meetings with representatives of sugar mill owners and sugarcane farmers who had resorted to large-scale protests in parts of north Karnataka demanding hike in FRP.

The CM said that it is the Centre that fixes FRP for sugarcane and MSP for sugar. The state has little role in this. The CM said he had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“We are ready to take an all-party delegation to the Centre to exert pressure. A separate meeting will be held to discuss the problems faced by sugar mill owners and sugarcane growers”, the CM told reporters. If the PM gives the time, we are ready to take a delegation to the Centre tomorrow itself, the CM told the meeting.

The CM convinced the farmers and sugar mill owners that the state government will resolve the problems which come under its ambit. The farmers said the FRP is not scientific and wanted the state to put pressure on the Centre.