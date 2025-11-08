Devi Awards 2025 | Saluting 11 inspiring women of substance today

BENGALURU: It is time to celebrate the courage, creativity and impact of women of substance at the 35th edition of Devi Awards organised by The New Indian Express in Bengaluru today.

In this edition, 11 women achievers who have been chosen to be conferred with the awards come from a wide spectrum of domains, ranging from the field of sports to a multilingual actor, a social entrepreneur to a craft innovator, an educationist to a management professional, a sustainable enterprise leader to a celebrated author – chosen for their outstanding work, shaping communities, breaking barriers and inspiring change through dynamism, courage and innovative skills.

The women chosen to be honoured with the awards are Veda Krishnamurthy, former cricketer and broadcaster, for her contribution to the sport; Sahar Mansoor, founder of Bare Necessities, for helping people live a zero-waste life; Shraddha Srinath, multilingual actor, for excellence in entertainment; Pragati Mathur, textile artist and handloom innovator, for weaving absolute magic; Anita Nair, acclaimed author, for her brilliant writing across genres; Nooraine Fazal, educationist and CEO of Inventure Academy, for her work in raising the bar for quality education; Mayura Balasubramanian, founder of Craftizen Foundation, for making craft a tool for empowerment; Deepthi Bopaiah, sports administrator, for driving systemic change in sports; Hema Ravichander, management professional, for management of crises; Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder of The Rameshwaram Café, for her visionary role in bringing authentic and hygienic food while transforming a humble idea into one of India’s most celebrated food brands; and Chayaa Nanjappa, social entrepreneur and founder of Nectar Fresh, for making business serve a social purpose.