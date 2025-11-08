Karnataka governor inaugurates Tumkur varsity’s new campus; says digitisation reduces rural-urban gap

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the new campus of Tumkur University at Bidarakatte near here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that through Digital India, the country has ushered in a new era of transparency and equality. “These projects have brought education and governance to the fingertips of every citizen.

It has reduced the gap between urban and rural India,” Gehlot said, adding that the confluence of digital empowerment and self-reliance is leading the country towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, a developed India by 2047.

“Our universities are playing an important role in achieving this goal. Critical thinking, creativity, and the spirit of nation building are being cultivated in the young generation,” he said.

He described the new campus ‘Jnanasiri’ as a symbol of knowledge flood, as it symbolises the ever-flowing stream of knowledge that enlightens students, teachers, and society.