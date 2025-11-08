Karnataka governor inaugurates Tumkur varsity’s new campus; says digitisation reduces rural-urban gap
TUMAKURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the new campus of Tumkur University at Bidarakatte near here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that through Digital India, the country has ushered in a new era of transparency and equality. “These projects have brought education and governance to the fingertips of every citizen.
It has reduced the gap between urban and rural India,” Gehlot said, adding that the confluence of digital empowerment and self-reliance is leading the country towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, a developed India by 2047.
“Our universities are playing an important role in achieving this goal. Critical thinking, creativity, and the spirit of nation building are being cultivated in the young generation,” he said.
He described the new campus ‘Jnanasiri’ as a symbol of knowledge flood, as it symbolises the ever-flowing stream of knowledge that enlightens students, teachers, and society.
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that as a result of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s emphasis on education, there was an education revolution in the country.
“The new campus of Tumkur University needs financial assistance for facilities such as creating a link to the highway and adequate teaching staff, and the government will provide the necessary assistance in the coming days,“ he said.
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, who is also the pro-chancellor of state universities, said that demands are being placed before the government for the establishment of new universities, but the physical buildings alone cannot become knowledge centres. Adequate infrastructure and teaching staff should be created to set up new universities, he said.