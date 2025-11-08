Karnataka to allot 300 acres of land to Japanese companies

BENGALURU: Principal Secretary at Commerce & Industries Department (Government of Karnataka), Dr Selva Kumar, announced that over 300 acres of land in Karnataka have been earmarked for Japanese companies to set up their bases.

“Initiatives like the Japanese Industrial Township in Tumakuru demonstrate our readiness to support future growth,” he said.

Kumar also assured “Karnataka’s full support” to Japanese companies. This assurance was extended to small and medium enterprises represented by SME Support Japan (SMRJ) as well.

“Bengaluru’s strong information technology (IT) ecosystem is a strong variable for Japanese companies’ investment in the city (and the state). The Japanese government intends to bring micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to the Indian market,” said Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, Nakane Tsutomu.

While speaking at the 3rd India-Japan Business Summit organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), he urged for tangible action to show for the partnership between India and Japan beyond simply signing memoranda of understanding.

Executive Vice President of SMRJ Tomohiro Kaneko mentioned that a survey conducted earlier this year saw Bengaluru emerge as a key area fit for Japanese companies’ expansion.