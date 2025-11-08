Kumaraswamy slams Siddaramaiah for blaming Centre over sugarcane crisis; says state lacks will to act

MYSURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Friday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of shirking responsibility in resolving the ongoing sugarcane farmers’ crisis by shifting the blame on the Union Government. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the State Government lacks the intent to address the woes of farmers.

“This government has no will to respond to the suffering of farmers. They keep passing the buck to the Centre instead of taking decisions within their power,” he said, adding that that the issue could be resolved within minutes if Siddaramaiah is genuinely committed.

“The CM has written to the PM just to escape from his responsibility. In which state has the PM has intervened directly to resolve sugarcane farmers’ issues? The CM himself can call a meeting of stakeholders and arrive at a solution,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that the CM appears to be under pressure from the sugar lobby and local representatives in Belagavi.

On reports that leaders of all political parties in Belagavi own sugar mills, he said no JDS leader currently owns one. “Earlier, former minister Bandepaa Khashempur owned a factory, but even he has sold it recently,” he clarified.

‘No November revolution’

On speculation of a change in leadership in the state in November, Kumaraswamy quipped, “There will be no revolution or even evolution in November. I know Siddaramaiah’s nature well, I have worked with him. Nothing will change.”

On DK Shivakumar’s remarks about divine guidance, Kumaraswamy mockingly said, “He often says he speaks to God. What God tells him, only he knows. That’s between him and God.”