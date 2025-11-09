599 tonne of waste cleared in a day in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a single-day cleaning drive conducted by the civic authorities in Bengaluru North City Corporation area, a whopping 599 tonnes of accumulated waste was cleared, said Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Saturday.

The drive, conducted from 10am to 4pm, covered areas such as Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The activities included clearing garbage, debris, silt, tree branches and cleaning drains.

To recognise their contribution and further motivate corporation officials, awards were presented to the top three assembly constituencies that performed exceptionally well in the cleanliness drive.