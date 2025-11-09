Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat flagged off

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing, including the KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express, the first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train connecting the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The inaugural journey of the Bengaluru–Ernakulam service was completed on Saturday as a special train (No. 06652), taking roughly 10 hours. Officials said that once regular commercial operations begin, travel time will be reduced to under nine hours, making it one of the fastest options on this route. The upgraded connectivity is expected to boost tourism, business travel, and inter-state movement between Kerala and Karnataka.

The first trial run of the train was completed on Friday by Southern Railway. According to the regular timetable, Train No. 26651 Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will depart KSR Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam at 1.50 pm. For the return journey, Train No. 26652 Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will leave Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru by 11.00 pm.

The service will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays. The rake composition remains the same as the inaugural train, with eight coaches: four Motor Cars, one Executive Class Coach, one Trailer Coach, and two Driving Trailer Coaches.

Railway officials said the new service will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities while promoting tourism, trade, and regional development by providing a faster, safer, and more comfortable travel experience.