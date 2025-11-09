Congress has collected 1.12 crore signatures against ‘vote chori’ in Karnataka: Deputy CM DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, on Saturday said that the party has gathered 1.12 crore signatures from Karnataka as part of its signature campaign against ‘vote chori.’

Addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shivakumar said that the signatures will be submitted to the Congress high command, which in turn will take a call on presenting it to the President of India and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Shivakumar expressed confidence that the campaign by the Congress under the leadership of LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on ‘vote theft’ will reflect in the results of the Bihar Assembly polls as the Mahaghatbandhan will win the mandate. “We have collected signatures from 40 party organisational districts in Karnataka. The campaign was a success, and we have collected 1,12,40,000 signatures. We have decided to send the signatures to Delhi on November 10. There is a massive rally planned at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 25,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar asserted that the elections to the five corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be conducted using ballot papers, instead of EVMs, by using the State Election Commission’s voters’ list.

Shivakumar reiterated that there were attempts to remove 6,000 voters from the Aland Assembly constituency. “Attempts were done to remove the voters from the list using mobile phone numbers from other states, and an SIT investigation is in progress,” he said, adding that it has come to light that Rs 80 was given for every name deleted from the voters’ list. “The SIT report will be out soon,” the DCM added.