Door-to-door pre-census drill in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Ahead of the much-awaited national census 2027, the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka region, will conduct a door-to-door pre-census trial drill on November 10.

It will be conducted in three select locations to ascertain what needs to be improvised for Census 2027. The three locations include 46 villages of Supa, Joida taluk in Uttara Kananda district, 27 villages of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district, and JP ward in Bengaluru North City Corporation.

Census 2027 will be held in two stages. The first will be from April to September 2026, with a 30-day window in which each state government has been given the option to choose their dates.

The second stage will be from February to March 2027. The census exercise is being organised by the Directorate of Census Operations/Citizen Registration, under the Ministry of Home Affairs. A trial is being conducted as it is for the first time the census is being done with a combination of physical and digital assessment. It is also the first time a self-enumeration method has been introduced.

A trial was done from November 1-7, 2025, where around 1,100 households from select locations participated in the exercise.