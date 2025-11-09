Essential to have sense of belonging: Biocon Founder Mazumdar-Shaw

BENGALURU: Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Saturday said, “To me, mental wellbeing is having a great city like Bengaluru that serves different purposes to different people.” She was speaking at a panel session, ‘Mental Wealth: Balancing People, Profit and Purpose’, alongside Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath.

“It is essential to have a sense of belonging because it gives you a sense of identity. It makes you feel safe and shapes your personality. Whether it is a feeling of belonging to a city or a family, only then can you develop a sense of purpose. For me, Bengaluru is very special because it connects to my roots.

This city has given me many great memories with my family and friends,” she said, adding, “That’s why it makes me angry, and I voice my opinion when there is something wrong in the city.”

Nithin shared his experiences of losing his father and suffering a stroke at a very crucial juncture in his life. “It is essential to have a good amount of sleep for mental health. I slept less and I was pushing my body too much towards work after my father passed away.

One day, everything came crashing down when I had a stroke and thought I would never recover. But having clean food and working out every day has helped me get back on my feet again.”

He highlighted that sleep, exercise and good food contribute majorly to one’s mental wellbeing.