Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries can soon get up to Rs 3 lakh loan

BELAGAVI: In a major move aimed at empowering women economically, Karnataka’s flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which has already benefited millions of women across the state, is set to gain a new dimension.

Along with the existing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000, beneficiaries will now be eligible for low-interest loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, announced Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, here on Saturday.

The new initiative -- Gruha Lakshmi Multipurpose Cooperative Society -- will officially be launched on November 19 at a grand ceremony at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium. “We have successfully implemented Gruha Lakshmi, one of the world’s largest social welfare programmes. To further empower its beneficiaries, we are now introducing this cooperative society,” Hebbalkar said.

Through this society, Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries can avail loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at interest rates lower than the market rate to start small businesses, pursue self-employment, or meet emergencies.

Three major initiatives set to be launched

Already, contributions have been collected from over 2,000 members, and all financial transactions will be carried out transparently through PhonePe. The government aims to expand the society’s reach to all districts within the next three months, Hebbalkar added.

The event, scheduled for November 19 marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will witness the launch of three major initiatives. The first is Gruha Lakshmi Bank, the second is ‘Akka Pade’ (Sister Squad), a new state-level initiative for women’s safety, and third is raising awareness on cybercrimes, particularly the growing menace of “deepfake” and other digital threats targeting women, which will be monitored by Akka Pade again.

The Akka Pade will include home guards and NCC cadets who will patrol public spaces, like schools, colleges, parks and malls between 8 am and 8 pm to ensure women’s safety. Around 40,000 women from across the state are expected to attend the event.