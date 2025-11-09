Half-way mark: A hard look at Congress’s governance, politics

In May 2023, the coming to power of Congress was a point of hope for the people. It did start well by rolling out five guarantee schemes. However, the government, which is set to complete the first half of its tenure on November 20, appeared to have been weighed down by political uncertainties and controversies which have dented its image.

If implementing the five flagship welfare schemes was a zenith of Congress’ rule in the last two-and-a-half years, its failure to put an end to the leadership issue was the nadir. The supposed power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar gained more traction in the political lexicon than the government’s achievements. The party’s central leadership is yet to take the bull by the horns. An element of uncertainty that was there from the beginning only increased further.

Realising the damage it was doing to the government’s image, Siddaramaiah tried to put an end to it by asserting that he would continue as the CM for a full tenure. But his party colleagues kept the issue alive. At some point, even the CM admitted that he would continue, provided the high command permits. All along, Congress leaders, including the CM and the DyCM, put the ball in the high command’s court.

However, central leaders have not spoken decisively on Siddaramaiah continuing as CM for the full five-year term. Their ambiguity has fueled the uncertainty surrounding the change in leadership. It continues to lurk in the shadows of the government that came to power with an astounding majority. In hindsight, the party could have adopted a better strategy to avert such political uncertainties.