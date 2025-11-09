Hit-and-run: Two killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

In two hit-and-run cases, two persons have died in Harohalli and Kudur police limits in Bengaluru South district.

SC Nirvanappa, 63, a resident of Lakkammanahalli in Chikkamagaluru district, died when an unidentified car hit him on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH 75) near Thippasandra in Magadi on Thursday around 9.30 pm.

The victim had come to his son’s house on Hesaraghatta Road to deliver furniture and other household items in a goods carrier. While returning home, he stopped at Talekere handpost for dinner.

The car, which was proceeding towards Hassan from Bengaluru, hit him when he was crossing the road. He died while being taken to Kunigal Government Hospital. Based on a complaint by Nirvanappa’s son SN Chetan, Kudur police under Magadi sub-division have registered a case.

Efforts are on to trace the car and its driver. Shivaraju, 50, a resident of Kaggalahalli in Harohalli police limits, died when an unidentified SUV hit him in front of ‘Muneshwara Chicken Centre’ on Harohalli Road on Wednesday around 6.15 pm.

He was crossing the road when the SUV, which was coming from Harohalli, hit him. S Kiran, 24, Shivaraju’s son, who was drinking tea at a nearby hotel, rushed to the spot on hearing a loud noise. He was shocked to see his father dead on the road. In his complaint, Kiran stated that he could not see the registration number of the SUV as it was dark.