Jainism promotes spirituality, peace and nonviolence globally: V-P Radhakrishnan

SHRAVANABELAGOLA: Terming Shravanabelagola the prominent Jain pilgrim center as sacred land CP Radhakrishnan vice president of India said on Sunday that the Jainism promoting spirituality, non-violence and peace globally.

Addressing the gathering at the statue installation ceremony of Acharya Shri Shantisagar Ji Maharaj and the naming ceremony of the fourth hill programme organised by the Sri Kshetra Shravanabelagola Digambar Jain Mahasamsthan Math here he said that ideals, preachings and thoughts of Jainism are relevant even today.

He said Karnataka is a holy place and Kannadigas are protecting the culture, heritage and tradition. Kannadigas contribution to the field of culture and heritage is more compared to others.

Lauding the marvellous architect and sculpture of Gomateshwara in Shravanabelagola, the Vice President said that the contributions of saints including Bhagawan Mahaveer and Kings of Ganga dynasty including Chandragupta Maurya and Bhadrabahu for mankind were memorable.

The saints put sincere efforts to preserve spirituality and to promote ideals, principle nonviolence and peace globally. He recalled the contribution of then pontiff Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji for promoting nonviolence and peace.

Swamiji also was the guiding light for spreading the message for the global community. He also said that four Mahamastakabhishek were successfully held under the leadership of Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji who also took initiative to promote Prakruth language by setting up the Prakruth study center in Shravanabelagola.