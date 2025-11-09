Kanrataka sugar minister Shivanand visits protest site, hands over price notification to farm leaders

BELAGAVI: Ten-days after launching a protest at Gurlapur village in Mudalagi taluk, Belagavi district, sugarcane farmers called off their agitation following the Karnataka government’s formal announcement of Rs 3,300 per tonne price for sugarcane.

The decision came after state Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil visited the protest site on Saturday and handed over the official price notification to farmer leaders, ending one of the most significant agrarian stirs in recent times.

As Patil presented the written order, jubilant farmers showered flowers on him and district officials in a gesture of gratitude, marking the conclusion of their long struggle. Patil was accompanied by State Agriculture Commission Chairman Ashok Dalwai, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Muragharajendra Swamiji of Mugalkhod Jidaga Mutt, and farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar.

Minister Patil hits out at Centre over ethanol quota

Addressing the farmers, Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil explained the difficulties in fixing prices due to fluctuating markets for byproducts like ethanol. He criticised the Union Government for allocating only 35% ethanol quota to Karnataka while Gujarat received 113%, despite Karnataka’s higher production capacity. Patil also announced a Rs 600 crore relief package for sugarcane farmers and assured that additional support would be extended to other cane-growing districts of Vijayapura and Bagalkot.