Manotsava panelists urge students to let go of stigma and seek help to overcome stress

BENGALURU: Professor Sooryanarayana Doolla, from IIT Bombay, said, "Students must come out of the stigma attached to seeking for help when they undergo mental stress while pursuing higher education."

Prof Doolla was speaking at a panel session in Manotsava, 'The pressure cooker: The student experience of higher education' along side, two other panelists including, Professor M Thomas Kishore, NIMHANS and Rakesh Mehar, counsellor from Parivartan. The session was moderated by Anshu Paliwal from Shiv Nadar university.

Manotsava was organised by Rohini Nilekani philanthrophies in collaboration with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS) here in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 8.

He said, "Earning a seat in institutions like IIT is a milestone in a student's life. So parents and friends celebrate the victory of students once the results are out. However, most of these toppers have fear or failure, and they attribute it to the failure of their families. That's when stress and pressure begins. Because, once these toppers enter IIT, they do know that they can't be toppers in every exam."

Professor Doolla explained, "The stress experienced by UG students are different from those experienced by PG and PhD students. Hence the solutions we provide at them are tailor made. One solution doesn't fit all the problems though they are similar in nature. We do a lot of counselling sessions, students must also meet faculty advisor and mentor to seek help. We also conduct surveys in the campus to check the well being of students. Infact, we don't ask for their grades and JEE advance ranks at IITs. It is strictly prohibited." He also told that academic achievements alone can't define the person.