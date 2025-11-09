Mental health needs greater national attention: Dr Prathima

BENGALURU: Manotsava - the National Mental Health Festival 2025, co-hosted by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies (RNP), the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies Chairperson Rohini Nilekani; NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy; and Director for Bengaluru Centre, NCBS, Prof LS Shashidhara, attended the inauguration.

Addressing the gathering at the second edition of the mental health festival, Dr Prathima said, “A festival like Manotsava opens up a space where science meets society — we are taking mental health research and clinical insights out of the lab and into the public domain.

As we engage people of all ages, and bring in experts alongside lived-experience voices, we hope not only to deepen awareness of mental wellbeing, but also to strengthen when and how people seek help, reduce stigma, and support resilience.”

Rohini, said, “Mental health deserves greater national attention and dedicated research funding, so that science can meet real human needs. We hope to spark curiosity, compassion, and collaboration across disciplines and communities.”