Sangh’s aim not power or political control: RSS Dr Mohan Bhagwat

BENGALURU: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday clarified that the Sangh’s aim is not power or political control, but the glory of the nation. He was speaking at the two-day lecture series ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’.

“We do not seek power but organise Hindu society only for the glory of Bharat Mata,” he asserted, and observed that RSS has been a subject of extensive discussions for over a decade, with much of public understanding based on hearsay rather than facts. “One cannot know the Sangh through second-hand messages; that only leads to misunderstandings. Support or opposition to RSS must be based on facts, not opinions,” he said.

Marking the centenary year of the RSS, Bhagwat said it was decided to hold similar lectures in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai, with the Bengaluru event being the second in the series.

He said the Sangh’s core work is to organise society, a task rooted in historical necessity. Reflecting on India’s long history of foreign aggression and rule, he outlined how different approaches emerged during the freedom struggle -- armed revolution, political negotiation and social reform -- but many failed to reach the common people.

He noted that leaders such as Swami Dayananda Saraswati and Swami Vivekananda inspired a return to the roots, as did RSS founder Dr KB Hedgewar. Quoting Rabindranath Tagore’s Swadeshi Samaj, Bhagwat said real transformation comes not through politics but through social awakening led by selfless individuals. He said similar thoughts were found in Mahatma Gandhi’s Hind Swaraj.

Reflecting on the Sangh’s journey, Bhagwat said it had faced government opposition from inception, and Hedgewar had no easy means to spread its message.