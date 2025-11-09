Tiger captured after month-long fear in Karnataka's Sargur

MYSURU: Ending weeks of fear and tension in the forest-fringe villages of Sargur taluk, forest authorities on Saturday night captured an aged male tiger suspected to be behind a series of fatal attacks on people and livestock.

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre confirmed the capture, stating that the tiger is believed to be responsible for the deaths of three people in separate incidents reported from the Hediyala, Moleyur, and Nugu forest ranges over the past month.

The operation was jointly carried out by personnel from Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, who had been combing the area following multiple reports of human-wildlife conflict.

However, the Minister has ordered that DNA profiling be carried out to conclusively establish whether the captured animal was indeed the man-eater responsible for the recent deaths.

“The post-mortem reports of the victims and the tiger’s DNA must be cross-verified to confirm its involvement,” Khandre said.

Preliminary examination by veterinarians revealed that the captured tiger is around 12 to 13 years old, with severely worn-down teeth, a likely reason for its inability to hunt wild prey. This may have driven it to venture into human habitations in search of easier food sources, resulting in attacks on people and cattle.

The Minister directed senior officials from the Mysuru Wildlife Division and Project Tiger to continue monitoring vulnerable areas and to remain stationed in the region until the situation stabilises. He also instructed them to assess whether any other tigers might be involved in the attacks.

Meanwhile, precautionary measures have been strengthened in villages where tiger sightings have been frequent. Dedicated night-patrol teams, including forest staff and members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), are conducting round-the-clock surveillance. Public address systems are being used to warn villagers whenever tiger movement is detected.

Forest personnel said the tiger will undergo medical examination and DNA testing before being shifted to a rescue centre.