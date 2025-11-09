Upa Lokayukta initiates case against headmaster over viral video of teacher's assault

BENGALURU: Taking suo moto cognisance of a viral video of a teacher kicking a boy mercilessly for calling his grandmother using someone’s mobile phone, Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra gistered a case against the headmaster of a residential school in Chitradurga district.

The Upa Lokayukta has taken this step against Veeresh Hiremath, headmaster, Residential School for Sanskrit Vedic Studies, Nayakanahatti village of Challakere taluk in Chitradurga district, and Gangadharappa, Executive Officer, Guru Thippeswamy Temple in Challakere, and sought an explanation.

The teacher allegedly thrashed Tharun, a nine-year-old boy, black and blue. The video of the trashing went viral on October 21. The Upa Lokayukta said that Gangadharappa, Executive Officer of the temple, had filed a complaint with the local police on the incident.

In another incident, the Upa Lokayukta has taken a suo moto case against Dr Rajshekhar Dyaberi, Resident Medical Officer, and Dr Manjunath, Assistant Administrative Officer, Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, for making a distraught parent buy medicine from private medical shops in Hubballi.

Davalsab, of Naragund in Gadag district, had taken his one-and-a half-year-old daughter, who had consumed poisonous leaves, to the hospital for treatment. The doctor asked him to get ‘Paisostisgaman injection’, which was required for the treatment. Though he searched for the injection from midnight to 2 am at various shops, he could not find it.

The news reports also highlight the shortage of medicines and the doctors prescribing medicines to be brought from medical stores outside the hospital, every now and then. The Upa Lokayukta has directed the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta of Dharwad to submit a report on the incident by November 26.