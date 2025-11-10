C-DAC, NIOT to develop surface vehicles to study oceans, collect coastal data

BENGALURU: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Chennai, is in the early stages of developing autonomous, remotely operated surface vehicles for nearshore applications and research.

The MoU signed recently between the two agencies is in keeping with the Government of India’s ‘Vision of New India by 2030’ announced in February 2019, highlighting the Blue Economy as one of the 10 core dimensions of growth.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE, NIOT Director Prof Balaji Ramakrishnan said the collaboration between CDAC and NIOT would for the first time bring multiple systems that can effectively be used for underwater and open-sea applications.

“Coastal data is essential for research, engineering and scientific applications. Mapping seabed contours is one of the critical parameters to understand ocean dynamics, coastal flooding and inundation studies. India has more than a 11,000-km long coastline, is surrounded by oceans on three sides and around 30 per cent of the country’s population lives in coastal areas. We need high-resolution seabed contours, especially near the shore, to study flooding and inundation mapping. We have conventional boats for the purpose of research and mapping but the process is time and resource consuming,” said the ocean scientist.