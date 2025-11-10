Care for pets as own kids: Activists

BENGALURU: Days after a domestic worker was booked for killing a pet dog and later trying to disavow it, a question lingers: how to ensure that such cruelty to animals is not repeated? What can pet owners do to allay their worst fears? Animal rights workers in the city believe that properly vetting the worker or caretaker is a necessary first step, but the answer does not stop there.

“Someone who loses their temper easily is more likely to extend that to a pet. I’d advise anyone hiring domestic staff to do due diligence equivalent to what they would do when hiring a nanny for their child,” says Sanjana Madappa, Trustee at Second Chance Sanctuary.

“Compassion cannot be taught. For a caretaker, it is important to see the pet owner treating the pet as a child; this is an important aspect of sensitisation,” adds Kamini Nanda, who takes care of rescue dogs.

Irrespective of the heinous nature of the crime, it is also important to look outside of it. A wider conversation is incumbent on pet owners and the cruelty they often enact at home, ranging from being apathetic and treating their pets as accessory to deliberately abusing them, further aggravating their tempers. It is also important to note that while frustration is an unacceptable excuse, domestic workers are stretched thin with a litany of household chores, and pet owners entrust the pets’ care, too, onto the former.

Co-founder of Citizens for Animal Birth Control Harini Raghavan said, “There is a distinction between pet owners and pet parents. The former need to assume responsibility for their pets. Domestic workers come with their own baggage.” The trio stressed that a pet is a being with needs, and if one care for them, better not to own one.

Raghavan also urges the Animal Welfare Board and the GBA to intervene. “Around 20–30% of reported dog bites come from pets. Many don’t vaccinate their dogs, which leads to rabies,” she says.