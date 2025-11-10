CM Siddaramaiah says will serve full term, looks at DK Shivakumar, changes tone

KUDIGI/HOSAPETE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s public remarks on Sunday again stirred speculation of a possible change in leadership in the state government. At a public event in Kudligi to inaugurate various development projects, Siddaramaiah initially asserted that he will “continue as chief minister”, reaffirming his intention to serve the full term.

But moments later, after glancing towards Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and media, he noticeably shifted his phrasing referring instead to “our government” rather than his individual role.

The subtle change in tone drew attention amid rumours of differences within Congress over leadership change. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have publicly denied any plans for a change, insisting that the government remains “stable and united”.

Political observers noted the timing of his comments and their potential implications for both state politics and Congress’ image ahead of upcoming elections. At the event, Siddaramaiah launched a sharp attack on BJP, alleging that the party continued its practice of “vote chori” in the Bihar elections, undermining the democratic process. He said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has betrayed sugarcane farmers, as both the FRP and MSP are determined by the BJP-led Centre. “It was Joshi and Centre that deceived our sugarcane farmers,” he charged.

He said BJP state president Vijayendra, instead of questioning his own party’s betrayal, is trying to cover it up by staging protest dramas in Belagavi. “Though the Central government failed our farmers, the state government stepped in to provide additional financial support and protect our sugarcane growers.”