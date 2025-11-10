Karnataka SHRC wants Kodagu DC to prevent river pollution

MADIKERI: The State Human Rights Commission has sought a comprehensive report from the Kodagu deputy commissioner detailing the initiatives undertaken to mitigate pollution in Cauvery and Lakshmana Theertha rivers. This directive follows a complaint lodged with the commission by members of the Save Cauvery River organisation.

The Save Cauvery organization stressed that untreated waste and sewage effluent from various towns and villages in the district were being discharged into the river, resulting in massive contamination. This complaint was later forwarded to the additional chief secretary overseeing the forest department, who instructed an inquiry and requested a detailed report.

At the same time, the Central Pollution Control Board conducted an inspection and collected water samples from ten distinct locations along the River Cauvery.

Laboratory analyses of these samples confirmed the presence of pollutants, including sewage and untreated waste, particularly from the regions of Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Murnad, Kondangeri, Siddapura and Kudige.

The DC has been urged to implement stringent measures to prevent the inflow of waste and sewage into the rivers. The commission also sought a compliance report from the district administration by April 27, 2026.