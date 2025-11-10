Karnataka to get AI-enabled complaint generation system soon

BENGALURU: Have you ever struggled to write a complaint letter to government authorities on water supply, power connection, bad roads or even government schemes? Come December, writing such letters to any government department would be easy.

The Centre for e-Governance Karnataka is developing an Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Grievance Redressal System where one needs to provide only the basic information and the system generates the letter and sends it to the authorities concerned. A complainant can also just give oral instructions and utter a few key words for the system to write the letter. It will be available in both Kannada and English.

The system is still “work under progress”. However, there is an integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS) that has been functioning since 2021 through which one can raise complaints using the website. Here, one should enter basic details of the complainant, including the name, place, phone number and then look for the department to raise the complaint.