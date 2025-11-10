MP Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman 70.3 endurance triathlon in Goa

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya completed the Ironman 70.3 endurance triathlon in Goa on Sunday, marking his second consecutive finish in one of the world’s most challenging fitness events.

The race, which draws elite athletes from over 50 countries, involves 1.9km of open-water swimming, 90km of cycling and a 21.1km half-marathon, all to be completed within a strict cutoff time.

Surya finished the course in 7 hours and 49 minutes, clocking 44 minutes for swimming, 3 hours and 47 minutes for cycling and 2 hours and 54 minutes for the run. Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who participated alongside Surya, completed the race in 8 hours and 13 minutes.

Speaking after the event, Surya said, “The Ironman 70.3 Goa has emerged as one of India’s premier endurance events. It is the ultimate test of physical and mental strength. Over the past few months, I trained rigorously to improve my endurance and am delighted to have completed this challenge.”

He urged young Indians to take up sports and physical activity as part of their daily routine. “As a finisher of this demanding challenge, I can attest that setting and pursuing fitness goals truly pushes your boundaries and transforms you as an individual. I urge all youngsters to take up a sport and embark on their own fitness journey.”