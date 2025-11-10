Rising intolerance behind spurt in murders

BENGALURU: Petty issues that could have been easily resolved are increasingly escalating into violent brawls, often ending up in loss of lives. Over the past 2.8 years, the state witnessed 293 cases of murder and 766 cases of attempted murder, all triggered by sudden provocations. Experts opine that people are becoming increasingly intolerant, with the normalisation of violence through movies worsening the situation.
Recently, a labourer beat his co-worker to death for cooking non-vegetarian food during a festival. In another incident, a delivery executive was killed in a road rage case after his two-wheeler brushed against a car.
According to official data, till September this year, 77 cases of murder and 104 cases of attempted murder prompted by sudden provocation were registered across the state. In 2024, there were 104 cases of murder and 274 cases of attempted murder, while in 2023, the figures stood at 112 and 253, respectively.
Whitefield DCP K Parashurama told TNIE, “Stress, financial struggles and alcohol dependency make people react violently to minor provocations. The easy availability of weapons is one of the major reasons why such scuffles often turn fatal.” He said these are not premeditated murders. “In some cases, mental health factors have also contributed.”
Another senior police officer said people today have less patience and are quick to react aggressively. “Most individuals lack control over their emotions. While some may be drunk, others are simply unable to tolerate a situation. Their high-handed attitude often leads to sudden provocation.”
Ego often plays a major role in cases of road rage, the officer said. “When someone feels insulted in front of their family or loved ones, it triggers their ego, leading to arguments that escalate to physical fights, sometimes even causing death.”
NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy told TNIE that several factors contribute to sudden provocation. She said, “People are exposed to a lot of violence through news reporting, social media and other sensational content. There is also a lot of normalisation of violence in movies, as well as programmes on OTT platforms. This has led to increasing impatience and intolerance.”
She added, “People are already on edge, and it takes a small trigger to set them off. Anger is an expression of personal distress. People need to learn to express their distress in healthier ways and to control their anger. That is what mental health is all about – controlling one’s thoughts, feelings and emotions. Seeking help when distressed is crucial so that anger doesn’t manifest in such undesirable ways.”
Homicide, not murder
A police officer said, “Most of these cases are initially registered as murder. However, after investigation, if it is found that the killing took place because of sudden provocation, the charge is altered to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. There is a hairline difference between the two offences.” The officer said proving murder in cases of sudden provocation is often difficult because of the lack of intent. “There is usually no conspiracy or motive behind such acts. During a quarrel, the one person may assault the other without intending to kill. The act is often a result of a temporary loss of control rather than a planned attack,” he said.