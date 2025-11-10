Rising intolerance behind spurt in murders

BENGALURU: Petty issues that could have been easily resolved are increasingly escalating into violent brawls, often ending up in loss of lives. Over the past 2.8 years, the state witnessed 293 cases of murder and 766 cases of attempted murder, all triggered by sudden provocations. Experts opine that people are becoming increasingly intolerant, with the normalisation of violence through movies worsening the situation.

Recently, a labourer beat his co-worker to death for cooking non-vegetarian food during a festival. In another incident, a delivery executive was killed in a road rage case after his two-wheeler brushed against a car.

According to official data, till September this year, 77 cases of murder and 104 cases of attempted murder prompted by sudden provocation were registered across the state. In 2024, there were 104 cases of murder and 274 cases of attempted murder, while in 2023, the figures stood at 112 and 253, respectively.

Whitefield DCP K Parashurama told TNIE, “Stress, financial struggles and alcohol dependency make people react violently to minor provocations. The easy availability of weapons is one of the major reasons why such scuffles often turn fatal.” He said these are not premeditated murders. “In some cases, mental health factors have also contributed.”

Another senior police officer said people today have less patience and are quick to react aggressively. “Most individuals lack control over their emotions. While some may be drunk, others are simply unable to tolerate a situation. Their high-handed attitude often leads to sudden provocation.”