RSS identified as a body of individuals, says Mohan Bhagwat

BENGALURU: In a veiled remark against Congress leaders criticising RSS for operating without registration, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said his organisation is recognised as a body of individuals.

“RSS was established in 1925, so do you expect us to have registered with the British government,” Bhagwat asked, replying to a question during an in-house question and answer session organised by RSS.

After Independence, the Government of India did not make registration compulsory, he said. “We are categorised as a body of individuals, and we are a recognised organisation,” Bhagwat explained.

Asked whether Muslims are allowed in the Sangh, he clarified that anyone can join the shakha irrespective of religion, as all are sons of Bharat Mata. The Sangh identifies individuals as Hindus beyond denominational lines. “Individual identities -- be it Brahmin, Muslim, or Christian -- are dissolved in the shakha,” he said. The Sangh’s outreach focuses on enabling neglected sections to uplift their own communities, as Sangh’s core work is shakha and man-making to make individuals self-reliant.

He said Bharat can become Hindu Rashtra “tomorrow morning” if 1.4 billion people take a collective decision. “Hindu rashtra is the essence of Bharat’s identity and strength which means harmony, equality and unity, not domination. It reflects the cultural foundation that holds the country together,” he said on the concluding day of the two-day lecture series on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s centenary.

Obliquely referring to Pakistan, he said that whenever the neighbouring country has tried to harm Bharat, it has hurt itself. “Bharat always desires peace. Whenever Pakistan attacks, we must give it a befitting reply.”

Appreciating India’s foreign policy, he said it has managed to strike a balance with China.