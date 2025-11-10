RSS identified as a body of individuals, says Mohan Bhagwat

BENGALURU: In a veiled remark against Congress leaders criticising RSS for operating without registration, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said his organisation is recognised as a body of individuals.
“RSS was established in 1925, so do you expect us to have registered with the British government,” Bhagwat asked, replying to a question during an in-house question and answer session organised by RSS.
After Independence, the Government of India did not make registration compulsory, he said. “We are categorised as a body of individuals, and we are a recognised organisation,” Bhagwat explained.
Asked whether Muslims are allowed in the Sangh, he clarified that anyone can join the shakha irrespective of religion, as all are sons of Bharat Mata. The Sangh identifies individuals as Hindus beyond denominational lines. “Individual identities -- be it Brahmin, Muslim, or Christian -- are dissolved in the shakha,” he said. The Sangh’s outreach focuses on enabling neglected sections to uplift their own communities, as Sangh’s core work is shakha and man-making to make individuals self-reliant.
He said Bharat can become Hindu Rashtra “tomorrow morning” if 1.4 billion people take a collective decision. “Hindu rashtra is the essence of Bharat’s identity and strength which means harmony, equality and unity, not domination. It reflects the cultural foundation that holds the country together,” he said on the concluding day of the two-day lecture series on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s centenary.
Obliquely referring to Pakistan, he said that whenever the neighbouring country has tried to harm Bharat, it has hurt itself. “Bharat always desires peace. Whenever Pakistan attacks, we must give it a befitting reply.”
Appreciating India’s foreign policy, he said it has managed to strike a balance with China.
‘We want friendship with all, including China’
“Policy is never stationary. We want friendship with everyone, but China cannot digest a strong Bharat. While being polite, we must safeguard our sovereignty. China wants to dominate and govern. In the 1950s, they had a vision of ‘Greater China’, which included neighbouring territories. They have already gobbled up Tibet and are now creating disputes along our borders. But we don’t want conflicts with anybody. We want to have the strength that will keep China at bay -- politically and intentionally. We want friendship on equal terms,” Mohan Bhagwat said.
He said the reservation should continue till equality is achieved. “Discrimination can be removed through affection and cooperation,” he stated.
He said what exists today is not caste system, but caste confusion. “Caste influence should be overcome through mutual love and respect. Caste-based politics prevents unity. Division of Hindus along castes makes them vulnerable. We must reform and educate ourselves so politics cannot divide us. Our unity has ensured our survival as a civilisation,” he said.
On Congress’ repeated attacks on RSS not being a registered organisation, he said it is a legally recognised organisation functioning within constitutional parameters and does not require registration. “Many things are not registered, even Hindu Dharma is not registered,” he remarked.
On RSS adopting the Bhagwa Dhwaj instead of the National Flag, he said, “It is not Bhagwa versus Tricolour, but Bhagwa with Tricolour. The Sangh has safeguarded and even sacrificed for the national flag.”
He reiterated that the Sangh unites society and does not engage in politics but supports policies beneficial to the nation.
On ‘love jihad’, he said the focus should be on strengthening samskaras at home. “Do not put every Muslim in the same bracket. Many Muslims disapprove of such acts. But the Muslim community too must educate its members. We neither want to convert anyone nor divide any community, but we must keep our house strong,” he said.
“Several suggestions from the Sangh-inspired Adhivakta Parishad have been submitted, but they must be acted upon,” he said. On how the Sangh plans to reach Generation Z in the age of AI and protect them from wokeism, he said the younger generation has always faced distractions, and the Sangh will befriend and bring them to the shakha, adapting to the needs of the times.