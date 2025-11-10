Sugar factory owners will accept govt’s decision to hike cane price, says CM Siddaramaiah

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Sunday that sugar factory owners will accept the government’s proposal to increase the sugarcane procurement price to Rs 3,300 per tonne and ensure that the problems are resolved.

Addressing the media during a stopover here, he said that sugar factory owners, on their part, should pay Rs 50 more per tonne to farmers, while the government will pay Rs 50 as subsidy. The discussion on other demands of farmers will be decided in their presence, he added.

On opposition leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raising doubts over factory owners accepting the proposal, he said the government will initiate action against errant sugar factory owners.

He said taluk and zilla panchayat elections will be held as per directions of the court, which is hearing the issue.

On RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat stating that RSS was registered during British times, the CM said, “We never spoke of banning RSS. But we have passed orders stating that all organisations planning to hold activities on government property should take permission from concerned deputy commissioners. Our statements have been twisted. If they think in other terms, we cannot do anything,” he added.

He said crops in over 11 lakh hectares across the state have been damaged due to rain and the Centre has to release the compensation.

On the Valmiki community’s request to give a ministerial berth to one of their leaders, the CM said he will consider it when he expands the cabinet.