Upa Lokayukta slams poor conditions at Mysuru sports girls' hostel, orders action against negligent officials

BENGALURU: Expressing strong displeasure over the deplorable state of the Sports Girls’ Hostel located within the premises of Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru, Upa Lokayukta Justice K. N. Phaneendra has registered a suo motu complaint against the officials of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, following his surprise inspection on Sunday (9 November).

In his order, Justice Phaneendra outlined the grim conditions faced by the hostel’s inmates, observing:

“To summarise, I have never visited a girls’ hostel in such complete disorder. Both the officials and the Warden are working only for namesake, and they are not conducting themselves in line with the aims and objectives of the State Government’s schemes. These officials are a danger to the hostel rather than useful. When questioned about their apathy, they gave an evasive reply, stating that they would take appropriate measures to put the system in order.”