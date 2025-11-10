Upa Lokayukta slams poor conditions at Mysuru sports girls' hostel, orders action against negligent officials

BENGALURU: Expressing strong displeasure over the deplorable state of the Sports Girls’ Hostel located within the premises of Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru, Upa Lokayukta Justice K. N. Phaneendra has registered a suo motu complaint against the officials of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, following his surprise inspection on Sunday (9 November).
In his order, Justice Phaneendra outlined the grim conditions faced by the hostel’s inmates, observing:
“To summarise, I have never visited a girls’ hostel in such complete disorder. Both the officials and the Warden are working only for namesake, and they are not conducting themselves in line with the aims and objectives of the State Government’s schemes. These officials are a danger to the hostel rather than useful. When questioned about their apathy, they gave an evasive reply, stating that they would take appropriate measures to put the system in order.”
He further remarked that Mysuru, known for its aesthetics, culture, cleanliness and health, had been let down by the officials’ utter negligence and misconduct. “It is a shame on their part that they have not taken any steps to maintain the hostel properly,” he said. Deeply pained by the hostel’s poor maintenance, Justice Phaneendra added, “I have registered a complaint to ensure that the required facilities are provided to the inmates and to take action against all the errant officials.”
The Upa Lokayukta stated that he would bring the matter to the attention of the Minister concerned, the District In-charge Minister, and the State Government, urging them to inspect other girls’ hostels across Karnataka and take necessary steps to rectify similar issues.
Deputy Director Bhaskar Nayak and Hostel Warden Nethra reportedly assured Justice Phaneendra that they would address all the issues and submit a compliance report within two months.
He also directed the State Government to appoint a permanent government employee as Warden to replace Nethra, who is currently employed on an outsourced basis.
Snakes entering hostel rooms due to lack of cleanliness, overgrown weeds around the building, and absence of window meshes.
Toilets and bathrooms unhygienic; doors without bolts.
Poor quality food and discriminatory distribution, seniors receiving good eggs, juniors given rotten ones.
Hostel girls being forced to clean the indoor stadium when not maintained by those hired for rent.
No books in the library; all four computers non-functional for years.
Generator defunct for the past two years.
Volleyball court in front of the hostel neglected and unfit for play.