Clip of namaz at Bengaluru airport triggers political debate

BENGALURU: A video showing a group of people offering namaz inside Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has triggered a political debate in Karnataka, with BJP targeting the state government over the incident.

The short clip, circulating widely on social media, shows a small group praying in a public seating area, while airport security personnel look on. BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad asked the ruling Congress government whether prior permission was taken for prayers in a high-security zone, referring to the state’s recent guidelines requiring approval for religious or political gatherings in public spaces.

“How is this even allowed inside the Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge do you approve of this?” the spokesperson posted.

“Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?” his post added. He further questioned, “Does this not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone?”

‘They should have taken permission before prayer’

Speaking to reporters after the video went viral, Priyank Kharge said, “Airports already have prayer rooms for all religions. If someone wants to pray, they can do it there. The Karnataka government has issued an order that activities like these should not take place in public spaces. So let me ask - who approached the Dharwad bench and got an interim stay on this order? It was BJP, RSS and their affiliates.”