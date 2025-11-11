FIR filed against school, teachers, three minors for assaulting student in Mysuru

MYSURU: In connection with the incident where three students from a reputed school in Mysuru’s Jayalakshmipuram allegedly assaulted their classmate by kicking him on his private parts, resulting in damage to one of his testicles, the police have registered an FIR against the school management, teachers and the three minor students.

TNIE had earlier reported the incident and the victim’s ordeal in a story titled ‘Mysuru schoolboy loses testicle after assault by three classmates’ on Sunday.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, a businessman and resident of Kuvempunagar, on November 9, the Jayalakshmipuram police booked the case under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and Section 125(B) (acts endangering hWuman life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has also been filed under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for cruelty to a child.

According to the complaint, the boy, who is in class 8, complained of pain in his right thigh on October 26. “When I questioned him, he revealed that two days earlier, three of his classmates had attacked him in the classroom and kicked him in his private parts at the school washroom,” the father stated.