Karnataka CM for scientific solution to end man-animal conflict

MYSURU: In view of a steep rise in man-animal conflicts in Mysuru, particularly the recent tiger attacks on farmers in HD Kote and Sargur regions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday came down heavily on forest officials and directed them to find a scientific and lasting solution to the problem.

Speaking at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting here, the CM questioned forest officials about the reasons behind the increase in tigers and elephants straying out of forests.

“Give me a scientific reason why tigers and elephants are coming out of the forests,” he asked. When the officials failed to provide a convincing reply, the CM expressed displeasure, stressing, “There is an urgent need to find an effective solution through scientific means.”

Siddaramaiah directed the officials to refill water-holes inside forests, remove invasive lantana weeds, grow sufficient forage, and ensure continuous monitoring to prevent animals from venturing into human settlements. He said a separate meeting would soon be convened exclusively to discuss steps to mitigate man-animal conflicts. The CM also instructed forest officials to conduct research and submit a comprehensive report, outlining long-term strategies for conflict prevention.

When officials told him that a helpline had been launched, and work was under way to establish a command centre, the CM questioned the rejection of 5,900 out of 7,000 applications under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).