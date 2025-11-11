Karnataka HC frames SOP for protection and rehabilitation of minor victims of sexual offences

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court framed an indicative ‘Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Protection and Rehabilitation of Minor Victims of Sexual Offences 2025’ to be followed by all the agencies concerned, since it has come across lapses in the procedure to be followed by the authorities in such cases.

"There are several matters which are coming before this court where the victim is a child below 18 years of age, and the victim and/or her family has not having been informed of the possibility of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) being carried out at the right time, come to know about it much later, by that time the permissible period under the MTP Act is breached requiring the victim to approach this court,” the court observed.

“Directions having been issued on several occasions, they continue to be ignored, and there is no compliance.”

"I am of the opinion that all these could be resolved if a proper SOP is formulated by the Principal Secretary, Women and Child Welfare and the Director General of Police for all stakeholders to comply with. Until then, I propose to formulate the following indicative SOP, which would be in force until such a SOP is formulated,” said said Justice Suraj Govindaraj while passing the order permitting the conduct of MTP for a 13-year-old girl, a victim of sexual assault by her uncle's friend.

“This SOP is only indicative; it would be for the experts to formulate a better and more exhaustive SOP, which shall be done as expeditiously as possible,” he added.