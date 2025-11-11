Karnataka put on high alert following Red Fort blast

BENGALURU: Following the explosion near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, high alert has been sounded across Karnataka. Security was enhanced at vital installations and places with high footfall. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has instructed the police to step up the vigil across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that he had directed the state police chief to ensure heightened security and vigilance.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNIE, DG & IGP MA Saleem said that a high alert had been issued statewide. “Police heads of all districts have been instructed to remain vigilant, intensify night patrolling, and conduct thorough security checks with full bandobast,” he said, adding that Bengaluru’s Metro stations have also been alerted and directed to carry out strict checks.

Soon after the blast in the national capital, the Bengaluru police, in coordination with security agencies concerned, increased security at vital installations, and bus, metro and railway stations. At Kempegowda International Airport, the CISF increased the security and intensified checks.

The police are also gathering information from hotels and lodges about those who have checked-in recently and to report about suspicious persons.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, taking to social media platform X, said that preventive measures have been taken to ensure that no untoward incidents occur anywhere in the state. “I also appeal to the public to cooperate fully with the police department in maintaining peace and security,” he added.