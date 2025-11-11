Meeting with CM on tribal relocation soon, says Karnataka Forest Minister Khandre

MYSURU: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Monday that his ministry is reviewing the voluntary relocation and rehabilitation scheme for people living in the forests in view of increasing man-animal conflict cases. A meeting with CM Siddaramaiah will be held soon, he said.

Khandre said he has received a representation from a delegation led by MLA TD Rajegowda to review the 2005 circular regarding rehabilitation and compensation for people living in the Karkala division of Kudremukh National Park.

He said the forest area did not increase though the wildlife increased. This is causing problems. Bandipur Tiger Reserve houses over 170 tigers. Thus, there is a need for better coordination between various departments to address this issue.Khandre said relocation of those living in the forests will help reduce the conflict. It can only be done in stages.

There is a need for adequate funds for this exercise. The matter will be brought to the notice of the CM, he added.