Preferential treatment of inmates: Karnataka BJP leaders demand resignation of CM, Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP leaders who tried to gherao Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence on Monday after a video of jail inmates partying and using phones inside Bengaluru Central Jail went viral, were detained and taken into police custody. They were later released.

BJP members led by state unit president BY Vijayendra, opposition leaders R Ashoka and Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy took part in the protest and demanded the resignation of Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Vijayendra told reporters that Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara had become like a nightclub and entertainment centre.

“Terrorists, ISI agents, fundamentalists and others have turned it into a recreation club. People involved in anti-national activities were given TVs, mobile phones, non-vegetarian food and liquor,” he said.

He said there is corruption across the state, and the Prison department is no exception.

“This is happening with the support of the Congress government. By supporting such fundamentalists, the government is involved in anti-national activities,’’ he alleged.

Vijayendra held the CM and Home Minister responsble, and demanded that they resign.

“Rahul Gandhi goes outside the country and makes speeches where he alleges democracy is in danger in India. He insults our country. It looks like his party government has extended support to Islamic fundamentalists and anti-nationals, and provided luxuries to them,’’ he alleged.

On his ‘X’ handle, Vijayendra said under Congress rule, both the state and nation are unsafe.