1,281 e-Khatas of prime properties missing in Mandya GP; Upa Lokayukta directs ZP CEO to take action

BENGALURU: Out of 1,929 e-Khatas created between 2021 and 2025, only 648 files have been traced, while the remaining 1,281 files involving prime public properties are missing from the Induvalu Grama Panchayat in Mandya taluk. Of the 648 e-Khatas traced, 617 are not in accordance with the law, and only 31 are legally valid.

This information was presented before Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa in a joint report submitted by Lokesh Murthy, Executive Officer of Mandya Taluk Panchayat, Tahsildar Vishwanath, and Assistant Director of Land Records Mamatha.

The report was submitted in response to directions issued by Justice Veerappa, who is probing large-scale irregularities in the Induvalu Grama Panchayat attached to Mandya town. These irregularities came to light during his visit to the Mandya district.

In Survey No. 26 of Kiraganduru in Induvalu, Form Nos. 9 and 11 were issued for a total extent of 107 acres and 26 guntas of Gomal land for the illegal issuance of RTCs and khatas. Authorities also granted building permissions without proper land conversion or plan sanction from the competent authority. Several applications for e-Khatas remain pending, and significant irregularities are suspected in their processing.

It was further revealed that the then Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Yogesh K. C. had illegally transferred Rs 5 lakh to the account of one Indhumathi and Rs 8 lakh to his personal account. Additionally, no Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been provided for the four layouts within the Grama Panchayat.

The Upa Lokayukta observed that the authorities of the state government must discharge their duties in accordance with the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 1993 and other relevant Acts. In this case, the authorities failed to fulfill their institutional responsibilities and constitutional obligations. Despite these lapses, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mandya Taluk Panchayat has not taken any action.

Therefore, Justice Veerappa directed K. R. Nandini, CEO of the Zilla Panchayat, Mandya district, to monitor and ensure that all 1,281 missing e-Khata files are traced. If the files are not recovered, stringent action under the provisions of the law should be taken against the erring officials. A detailed action-taken report must be submitted, he ordered.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Murthy informed the Upa Lokayukta that the then PDOs, Yogesh, Swamy, Vishal Murthy, and Siddaraju, had failed to furnish all the required files.

Recording these submissions, the Upa Lokayukta observed that the officials were shirking their responsibilities, including the PDOs who disobeyed the directions of Lokesh Murthy to trace and submit the missing files. The non-tracing of missing files amounts to a criminal offence and reflects gross irresponsibility on the part of the officers. Justice Veerappa remarked that this is a fit case to submit a report under Section 12(3) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act to the state government, recommending action against all erring officials.

A copy of the order was marked to the Commissioner of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department for necessary action. The Upa Lokayukta adjourned the hearing to November 17.