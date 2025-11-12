Congress MLA Raju Kage demands separate North Karnataka state

BELAGAVI: Congress MLA Bharamgouda (Raju) Kage has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding separate statehood for 15 districts of North Karnataka, alleging that the region has faced injustice, discrimination and neglect in every sector.

Renewing the decades-old demand of the people of North Karnataka, Kage said he supported the signature campaign started by the North Karnataka Struggle Committee for a separate state.

"I would like to express my strong demand for the creation of a new state comprising 15 districts of North Karnataka --namely Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Vijayanagara, Ballari, and Davanagere-- for administrative convenience and holistic development," Kage wrote in the letter to Murmu, PM Modi and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Congress MLA's office shared the letter dated November 4 with PTI on Wednesday.