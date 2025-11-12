Congress seeks Shah's resignation afte Delhi car blast; BJP blames appeasement politics

BENGALURU: A day after a high-intensity explosion in a car near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi claimed 12 lives and injured several more, there was a war of words between the Congress and BJP in Karnataka.

Karnataka RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to prevent the blast.

“There has perhaps never been a Home Minister in India whose tenure has seen so many breakdowns of law and order and yet continues to hold office without taking responsibility,” Priyank said, hitting out at Shah.

“This is a complete failure of those entrusted with our internal security,” Priyank said, adding that instead of demanding accountability, the BJP’s entire online toolkit is in overdrive diverting and deflecting.

“The only reason why the Home Minister has not been shown the door is because he has compelling intelligence on Prime Minister Modi. If there is truly nothing to hide, then let the Prime Minister show it. Take action. Hold the Home Minister accountable and sack him,” Priyank added.

On the other hand, BJP leaders hit out at the Karnataka Congress government and raised the issue of convicts in Bengaluru Central Prison getting luxury treatment.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that more highly educated people from the Muslim community were becoming terrorists.

“Such things are happening because of appeasement to the Muslim community for the sake of coming to power. Even in Parappana Agrahara, terrorists are using mobiles due to Congress’ mistake. Congress leaders should admit such failures and resign,” he said.