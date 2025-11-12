Congress seeks Shah's resignation afte Delhi car blast; BJP blames appeasement politics

BENGALURU: A day after a high-intensity explosion in a car near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi claimed 12 lives and injured several more, there was a war of words between the Congress and BJP in Karnataka.
Karnataka RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to prevent the blast.
“There has perhaps never been a Home Minister in India whose tenure has seen so many breakdowns of law and order and yet continues to hold office without taking responsibility,” Priyank said, hitting out at Shah.
“This is a complete failure of those entrusted with our internal security,” Priyank said, adding that instead of demanding accountability, the BJP’s entire online toolkit is in overdrive diverting and deflecting.
“The only reason why the Home Minister has not been shown the door is because he has compelling intelligence on Prime Minister Modi. If there is truly nothing to hide, then let the Prime Minister show it. Take action. Hold the Home Minister accountable and sack him,” Priyank added.
On the other hand, BJP leaders hit out at the Karnataka Congress government and raised the issue of convicts in Bengaluru Central Prison getting luxury treatment.
Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that more highly educated people from the Muslim community were becoming terrorists.
“Such things are happening because of appeasement to the Muslim community for the sake of coming to power. Even in Parappana Agrahara, terrorists are using mobiles due to Congress’ mistake. Congress leaders should admit such failures and resign,” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that Monday’s blast would not have occurred if “we had woken up after the Pulwama attack".
“I will not blame anyone because blame doesn’t solve anything. The only solution is for the government to protect people and save its face. We need to save lives now,” he said.
Congress MLC BK Hariprasad alleged that the incident exposes the failure of Home Minister Amit Shah in maintaining internal security and protecting innocent lives.
“India has repeatedly witnessed such tragic incidents under this regime. Every time, BJP leaders conveniently shift blame or remain silent, betraying the nation’s trust. When in opposition, they would stage protests and demand resignations after every attack. Why this deafening silence? The Home Minister must take moral responsibility and resign immediately,” Hariprasad demanded.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged Modi and Shah to rise above the mindset of the Bihar elections and focus on the investigation.
Meanwhile, Ashoka also demanded that Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and the police visit public places and conduct inspections to instill confidence in people.
BJP MLC CT Ravi hit out at Priyank Kharge and said those who provide mobile phones to jail inmates and terrorists are incompetent. “Those who respond through surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor are not incompetent,” he said. Ravi said Modi and Shah are striving to remove terrorism from its root. “We know what happened when the Parliament was attacked. Should we provide the list of lawyers who represented Afzal Guru, who attacked the Parliament?” he asked.